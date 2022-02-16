TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The bill battle in Florida’s capital for not one but several controversial bills continues with some exceptions but no real compromise.

It’s a last-ditch effort to stop an abortion ban that many believe is inevitable.

Protestors marched to the capital and prepared to fill the House gallery.

House Bill 5 would ban the majority of abortions after 15 weeks and is set to be debated on the House floor Wednesday night.

Every amendment offered by House Democrats Tuesday was defeated.

“Fifteen weeks gives Florida it’s best opportunity to save a significant number of babies very quickly after the court’s decision,” said State Rep. Erin Grall (R), Vero Beach.

“Representative, are there any medical groups that you know of that support this type of legislation?” asked State Rep. Kristen Arrington (D), Kississmee.

“I didn’t seek the support of any medical groups for this legislation,” said Grall.

The 15-week ban is similar to a Mississippi law that is now before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This abortion ban isn’t going unnoticed, um, people are upset, people’s lives are going to be hurt irrevocably,” said Miami-Dade Regional Organizer Jessica Merino.

The bill as currently written has three exceptions:

Two doctors must certify in writing that the procedure is necessary to save the mother’s life.

One doctor can certify that necessity in writing if another doctor is not available.

Two doctors certify that the fetus isn’t viable or has a fatal abnormality.

At least one Republican has hope that the exception of rape and incest, which was defeated in the House version, might still be added.

The full Senate has yet to take up the bill.

“I think that needs to be included. I think, you know, that those are circumstances beyond a woman’s control, and she should be able to have those guard rails in place for those types of instances,” said Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez (R), Doral.

“With rape and incest, is 15 weeks enough? I think that we are going to continue to hear a debate from this body on that, and we will reach a conclusion,” said Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. (R), Hialeah Gardens.

“I’ve expressed my concerns to my colleagues, and I’ve told them that it’s an important guard rail to put in place for that type of legislation,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez has said it is very clear that she is still in favor of the bill, that 15 weeks is a good measurement when it comes to having a ban on abortions, but when it comes to the exceptions, she will have to wait and see if it is included in the Senate version.

