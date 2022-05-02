POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after colliding with a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of North Dixie Highway near Sixth Street, just after 5:30 a.m., Monday.

The mangled vehicle could be seen split in half along the tracks.

Fire rescue crews responded to the scene and rushed the driver to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

North Dixie Highway between Northwest Third Street and Northwest Sixth Street have been closed to traffic.

The train tracks have been closed off with police tape as Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives investigate.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes until the scene has cleared.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.