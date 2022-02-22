TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sunshine state showdown, where two controversial bills are front and center on the Senate floor.

The Parental Rights measure, also known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is on its way to becoming Florida law.

The measure would ban instruction and some argue discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity issues for younger grades.

“It talks about curriculum, what’s taught to a kindergartener, first grader, second grader, third grader, so for example, R movies, R-rated movies are inappropriate, for a kindergartener and first grader and second grader,” said Rep. Tom Fabricio (R), Hialeah.

“You’ve seen instances in which kids are encouraged gender ideology, and I think the parents need to be involved in that,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

But opponents, including three Democrats currently running for governor, slammed the move Tuesday.

“Risking the mental and physical wellbeing of LGBTQ students as well as taking away our constitutional rights of freedom of speech, appear to have fallen on deaf ears,” said candidate for governor and Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried (D).

“We are so free according to this governor that we can’t say the word gay in this state,” said Sen. Annette Taddeo (D), Candidate for Governor.

“And what they’re doing to gay people, they just want to punish them, punish the kids, not be able to talk about it, act like they don’t exist? What’s wrong with these people?” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D), Candidate for Governor.

The bill’s sponsor released a video on social media which stated, “The bill is designed to keep school districts from talking about these topics before kids are ready to process them. I don’t think it’s controversial to empower parents,” said Rep. Joe Harding (R), Williston.

Another controversial bill, meanwhile, is on the fast track now to becoming law. A Senate committee approved the 15-week abortion ban Monday, with several proposed changes.

Including an exception for rape/incest and human trafficking, going down in defeat.

“There is also an underlying thought this child was conceived of something horrible, rape or incest that somehow that child should be hated and should not be be loved,” said Sen. Kelli Stargel (R), Lakeland.

“I ask that you have compassion and empathy, think about other people and leave the audacity being a certain type of man to stand up and tell a person that their situation is irrelevant. That is dangerous,” said Sen. Bobby Powell (D), West Palm Beach.

The abortion bill has already passed the House but still needs to pass the Senate, which is likely to occur in the next few days.

As for the “Don’t say Gay” bill, the House is still discussing it Tuesday afternoon and will vote on it either Thursday or Friday.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.