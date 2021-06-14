He wants to make a living as a handyman, but to do that work, he has been told he needs a separate license for everything from powerwashing to painting. It’s tonight’s Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.

When the sun rises each day, Andrew Simon knows he has to get going.

Andrew Simon: “Because I have a newborn child, trying to pay rent is just phenomenal.”

During COVID, his hours at work got cut and his income dropped. But of course, his bills didn’t go down, so he had an idea.

Andrew Simon: “I’ve done work for friends and neighbors and stuff just helping them out, and every time I have they tell me, ‘You should open up a handyman business. You do excellent work'”

His friends might be right. If you want to know what the phrase “jack of all trades” means, look at Andrew.

Andrew Simon: “I’ve done everything from carpentry work at high-dollar mill shops to landscaping to meat cutting.”

Andrew wouldn’t do major construction or work that requires a licensed plumber or electrician, just simple jobs.

Andrew Simon: “I’m just trying to do little odds and ends to help people out and make a living for myself and support my family.”

So, he started the process to be his own boss.

Andrew Simon: “Cleared all the stuff with the state of Florida, sent me my LLC as Handy Andy the Handyman LLC.”

The state said he didn’t need a license to be a handyman, but several cities told Andrew, if you are going to work in our area, you need a license for each job. One for powerwashing, one for painting, laying down floors, on and on, which Andrew can’t afford.

Andrew Simon: “When you go to the city, then you are looking at $130 to $200 a license. The city is definitely making it difficult for potential business owners.”

Andrew says he could be a handyman and work illegally without licenses, but that’s not what he wants to do.

Andrew Simon: “I want to be able to go do a job, take care of people, help people out. I like helping people out. I want to do it legally, and I want to do it to support my family.”

Well Howard, can a city or county require a handyman to get several licenses to cover each type of job they do?

Howard Finkelstein: “In the past, yes, but maybe not anymore. The legislature has passed a law that blocks local governments from requiring handymen to get several licenses for each type of job. All it requires to go into effect is for the governor to sign the bill before July 1.”

We contacted Pembroke Pines to find out why they require so many types of licenses for a handyman to work in their city. They said it’s “to protect consumers as some handyman businesses will offer to perform work that should be conducted by licensed contractors and/or require building permits.”

But that may not matter anymore to people like Andrew.

Howard Finkelstein: “If the governor signs the bill, all Andrew will need is one license called a business tax receipt, and that will allow him to work anywhere in the county or state.”

Andrew Simon: “I’m very excited to be a business owner.”

And so Andrew waits for the governor to make a decision.

Andrew Simon: “If he signs this bill, that would be great. I see a light at the end of the tunnel here. It’s put a big smile on my face. I hope to God it works out.”

And if the bill doesn’t pass, people like Andrew will have to get several licenses to work. But we are not naive. A lot of handymen don’t get all those licenses to do various jobs. It’s too expensive, too much trouble, and they don’t think its necessary for the little jobs they do. And if the governor signs the bill, it won’t be necessary anymore.

