ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Face masks will soon be optional for any fully vaccinated guest at Disney World.

According to the company, the new policy will go into effect on Thursday, Feb. 17.

The updated policy will be for all indoor and outdoor locations.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated are expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

Face coverings will still be required by all guests (ages 2 and up) on enclosed Disney transportation, including Disney buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Universal Orlando recently dropped their face mask policy for fully vaccinated guests.

