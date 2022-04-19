ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Disney World has updated its masking policy for its parks, Tuesday afternoon.

Face coverings are now optional on all enclosed Disney transportation. Previously, masks had been required on all Disney buses, monorails and the Disney Skyliner regardless of vaccination status.

The updated policy now makes wearing a mask optional for all guests.

The theme park giant still recommends that guests who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings in all indoor locations, which includes indoor attractions, theaters and on enclosed transportation.

