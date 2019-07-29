DHS investigating child pornography case linked at SW Miami-Dade daycare

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a child pornography case connected to Little Seeds Academy, a daycare based out of a house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Federal agents raided the family-run daycare center around 4:30 a.m. Monday at 10470 Bird Road and detained two adult males, including a family member who does not work at the daycare, as he is a suspect related to child pornography.

No arrests have been made so far, as agents are still conducting an investigation inside the home.

DHS is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office, and they say arrests are imminent.

Although parents have been told not to bring their children to the daycare via a phone call, many of them showed up terrified that their children have been affected by the child porn case.

“I really hope that none of all this is just like something he did in his free time, and didn’t involve any of our kids,” Zaira Perez, one of the parents whose children attend Little Seeds Academy, said. “That’s my main concern. I don’t know if you guys are mothers, but it’s really hard for us to be in this situation.”

The investigation will include bringing multiple items outside of the home/daycare, including computers, which will likely take hours.

