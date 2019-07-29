DHS investigating child pornography at daycare

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating child pornography on Little Seeds Academy, a daycare based out of a house in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Federal agents raided the daycare center at around 4:30 a.m. Monday at 10470 Bird Road, detained two adult males and seized computers from the property.

No arrests have been made so far, as agents are still conducting an investigation inside the home.

The DHS is working closely with the State Attorney’s Office, and they say arrests are imminent.

