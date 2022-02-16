It is the epitome of adding insult to injury: potential renters tricked not only out of a place to live but scammed out of the money they saved to even make the move.

Just ask Elizabeth, Olivia and a third woman who asked we not show her face.

Victim, scammed out of $4,500: “This is widespread all over Miami, Miami Beach.”

Olivia, scammed out of $5,100: “The housing market is pretty crazy here right now.”

Elizabeth Ghent, scammed out of $1,380: “It’s not easy. I had to walk around the area looking for For Rent signs.”

In total, they were conned out of nearly $11,000 in three different scams.

Moving to Miami from New York, Olivia searched for an apartment in Brickell.

A Craigslist ad linked her to a second website.

Olivia: “That’s where I saw pictures of the apartment. That’s where you could fill out a booking form, which made me think it was legitimate.”

Olivia’s application and deposit were rushed by the person she thought was the landlord.

Once she arrived in Miami, she got excuse after excuse when she asked to see the apartment.

Olivia: “So they said someone had COVID, and he made up another excuse of electrical and plumbing issues.”

The building is real, the unit is real, the deal was not.

Olivia never stepped foot in the apartment.

But this victim was shown a Miami Beach unit she thought was going to be her new home.

The person giving the tour? Turns out, she was not the landlord but the tenant being evicted by the landlord.

Victim: “She asked for my ID, pay stubs and bank statements.”

She says she paid the woman $4,500 for rent and security deposit, but on moving day no one was there.

Victim: “My movers actually took all the stuff off of the truck and put it into the front yard.”

Elizabeth Ghent: “I was looking forward to finding an apartment for a long time in this area, like right by my job.”

Elizabeth Ghent works as a bartender at Norman’s Tavern on Miami Beach.

Through the pandemic she scraped together nearly $1,400 for a deposit on a first floor apartment in this Miami Beach building.

But when she showed up, she was told her unit was on the second floor.

Elizabeth Ghent: “Which was a big thing. My mom can’t go up the stairs,so he said, ‘No problem. I’ve got another one coming available. It’s going to be on the first floor.'”

But she was never contacted, so she asked for her money back.

Elizabeth Ghent: “That’s when he got angry. He got nasty. He blocked my number.”

But a quick Google search shows the man is a real estate agent in New York with one star reviews calling him a slumlord.

All three women taken in different scams but with one thing in common.

Elizabeth Ghent: “I rushed into it. I didn’t want to lose the opportunity.”

Olivia: “So I was in quite a rush to find an apartment.”

Victim: “That was the problem, is I was in such a huge rush.”

Scammers know people are desperate in South Florida right now to find a place to rent, so don’t rush!

Stop, think and research before you put any money down and make sure the person that you’re dealing with is legitimately connected to the property.

If there’s something you think we should investigate — email us:

CONTACT 7INVESTIGATES:

305-627-CLUE

954-921-CLUE

clue@wsvn.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

RENTAL SCAMS AND TIPS ON HOW TO AVOID GETTING RIPPED OFF:

www.usa.gov/housing-scams#item-211837

CHECK WHO OWNS THE PROPERTY

Miami-Dade County:

www.miamidade.gov/pa/property_search.asp

Broward County:

bcpa.net/RecMenu.asp

File a police report with local law enforcement:

FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center:

www.ic3.gov/Home/ComplaintChoice/default.aspx/

Florida Attorney General’s Office:

myfloridalegal.com/__852562220065EE67.nsf/0/7104A3982A883E97852586E7005694F0?Open&Highlight=0,rental,scams

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.