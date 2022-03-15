TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A big change will be coming to testing at Florida schools next year.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 1048 into law that ended the use of Florida Standards Assessments.

FSA is used to evaluate students and has been in place since 2015.

FSA testing replaced the Florida Comprehensive Assessment Test, better known as FCAT.

FSA will now be replaced by Progress Monitoring. Instead of one test, students will have several smaller and more individualized tests throughout the year.

Results of the exams will be made available within a couple of weeks after taking the test, instead of having to wait until the summer.

Ultimately, DeSantis said the change will allow students and teachers to react and adjust their lesson plans based on the results of the tests.

“We’re going to collect and deliver information in less time, more frequently,” he said. “There will be more time for learning under this Progress Monitoring system and you’ll have much, much more feedback so this is a huge streamlining of what we’ve been doing. I think it’s teacher-friendly, I think it’s student-friendly and I think it’s parent-friendly.”

FSA tests will still be used for the rest of the current school year.

Progress Monitoring will begin next school year, which begins in August.

The state education commissioner said the change will save Florida millions of dollars in testing fees.

