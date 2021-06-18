TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - They put their lives on the line, and now, police K-9s will receive special care if they need it.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law at a ceremony in St. Augustine on Friday that gives police K-9s on-scene care by EMTs.

It also allows for them to be brought to veterinary clinics by emergency vehicles, if that becomes necessary.

“These K-9s, they use their unique ability to save lives and to protect the people of our communities throughout Florida,” DeSantis said. “I think it’s something that’s gonna be overdue. I think it’ll end up potentially saving the lives of some of our K-9s, and I know that’s something that many of us would like to see.”

The new law takes effect July 1.

