FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The selection of a new Broward County School Board member has caused some controversy.

Daniel Foganholi was sworn in Tuesday by Broward County Commissioner Torey Alston. Foganholi will succeed former Chairwoman Dr. Rosalind Osgood who resigned in March to fill her new role as a state senator representing Broward County.

Osgood has been on the board since 2012.

Foganholi will take over the remainder of Osgood’s term, which ends later this year.

He will represent Broward’s District 5, which is Northwest Fort Lauderdale to East Sunrise over to Southwest Oakland Park to Plantation.

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Foganholi and much of the controversy on his appointment is due to his lack of experience in education.

Foganholi does not live in the district and is a Republican who is also running for the state senate. He lives in Coral Springs and is a design consultant at furniture chain.

He said he plans to get to work immediately and that his hard work will make up for his lack of experience.

When asked about the contentions, specifically with the governor and board over COVID-19 and mask mandates he said the following:

“For us I believe, you know, hoping to leave the past in the past and start to move forward, and how we can actually start moving forward, not only for [what’s] best for Broward, but best for the state and doing what’s best, but I believe it’s understanding to leave it in the past and start moving forward, and I think that’s when we start,” said Foganholi.

Foganholi said he will continue his run for the state senate seat and, at the moment, he has no plans to move to District Five.

Voters of District 5 will have their voice in November for their choice on who to fill the seat. That candidate will then serve a two-year term.

