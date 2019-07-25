Critical Mass returns to Miami without police escort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Critical Mass returns to the streets of Miami Friday night, and once again bicyclists will take to the streets for the unofficial event without police escort.

The monthly evening bike ride will commence at 7:15, starting at the Government Center in Downtown Miami.

Attendees will be riding through Historic Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, the Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands and Downtown Miami.

The distance of the bike ride is estimated to total 20 miles.

