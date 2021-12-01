HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers were in need of rescue after their suspended platform collapsed from the side of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Wednesday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the collapse occurred at the Hemispheres Condominium at 1950 S. Ocean Drive around 3 p.m.

As a result of the platform collapsing, the workers were left stuck by the Seventh floor of the building. The platform itself hangs from the top of the building.

According to a board member of the Homeowners Association, the men were doing restoration work on the building that is part of a multi-million dollar project.

A Broward Sheriff Firefighter was able to rappel down to rescue one of the workers around 4:20 p.m., while the second worker was brought down by an aerial ladder bucket just after 4:30 p.m.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, both workers were checked as a precaution and one of the workers was transported to an area hospital due to some soreness suffered from their harness.

