HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two workers are currently in need of rescue after their suspended platform collapsed from the side of a condominium building in Hallandale Beach, Wednesday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the collapse occurred at the Hemispheres Condominium at 1950 S. Ocean Drive.

As a result of the platform collapsing, the workers were left stuck on the Seventh floor of the building. The platform itself hangs from the top of the building to hold workers.

The men are believed to have been doing renovation work on the building at the time of the collapse.

Rescue crews are currently on scene attempting to bring the men to safety.

