Creativity Apps

WSVN — If you love bulletin boards here's one you can keep in your pocket. "Pinterest" is the virtual bulletin board everyone is talking about.

Choose from hundreds of beautiful photos on the app or online and create your own theme-based image boards. Pin up great stuff for the home, exotic places to travel, fashion and videos or pin up your own pictures. Follow friends and see what everyone's dreaming up.

And speaking of creativity, the whole family will love this one. "Craft Finder" from Disney family fun is chock full of craft ideas. Find projects by age, time or season.

A shopping list tells you what you need plus step by step guidelines to show you how.

Save your favorites and share your creations on Facebook and Twitter.

You might even want to take a picture of your masterpiece and our next app can help with that. "Camera Plus" transforms your i-phone camera into an artistic experience with anti-shake- auto focus features. Plus a real-time digital zoom.

One-touch effects let you be as creative as you want to be with still pics or video. Take pics in portrait or landscape mode. This app is a snap to use and to share with friends. On your favorite social network.

Craig Stevens: "All of today's apps are free to download."

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Pinteresthttp://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pinterest/id429047995?mt=8

Craft Finder: Great Gifts from Disney Family Storehttp://itunes.apple.com/us/app/craft-finder-great-crafts/id356461808?mt=8

Camera+http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/camera-plus/id330803072?mt=8