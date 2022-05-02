HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car on Interstate 95 slowed down traffic, Monday morning.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the SUV failed to maintain control of the vehicle and entered the path of the 18-wheeler. As a result, the 18-wheeler jack-knifed.

According to the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, a four-year-old child was trapped in the SUV after it ended up pinched against a median wall.

The child was extricated from the SUV and transported to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 18-wheeler did not suffer any injuries.

FHP, BSFR and Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue also appeared at the scene of the crash.

Only one lane remains open as officials continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.