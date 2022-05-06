FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A mother feels partly relived after a court authorized a restraining order on Friday against a parent she says crossed the line.

“I feel a lot better, I might be able to go to sleep at night. I’m not so sure,” said Zendre Pollard. “For him to get hit that many times.”

Pollard and her 13-year-old son left the urgent care, Thursday evening. She told 7News she wanted him to get checked out after a parent attacked him at his school.

Pollard is understandably upset because of what she says happened during her son’s lunch period at Bethel Junior Academy.

“She’s got to take full responsibility, ’cause I was a phone call away. My son got bullied by the son, and now he got bullied by the mom as well,” said Pollard.

Pollard said she knows the other parent.

“She hasn’t tried to reach out to me, and she shouldn’t try to reach out to me,” she said.

For Pollard, a restraining order is not enough.

“I’ll feel 100% much better once she’s arrested,” she said.

She met with police on Friday and sounded hopeful.

“I feel better, it’s moving forward,” she said.

Pollard did not have much to say after her meeting with police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

