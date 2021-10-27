AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Aventura Police are searching for two individuals who, they said, robbed an Aventura couple at gunpoint and stole a Cuban gold link bracelet worth $9,000.

Police said the two suspects stalked a man while he walked inside the Aventura Mall late Sunday evening. The men then followed him as he headed to his car parked in the garage around 9:45 p.m. That is when, police said, one of the men pointed a gun at the victim and demanded the gold Cuban link chain.

The theft was caught on surveillance camera and police are hoping for the public’s help to locate both individuals.

“At this time, right now, it’s still all under investigation. We’re trying to gather all the facts,” said Aventura Police Detective Carlos Rivas. “We do know that both of them worked together in this robbery. These pictures are crucial. We’re trying to identify these individuals, so we’re asking the public to assist us.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Aventura Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

