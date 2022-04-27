MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit found a missing 41-year-old pregnant woman.

Latoya Ameik Spencer was located at a local hospital.

According to police, Spence was last seen in the Edgewater area on Monday at around 3 p.m driving a 2017 Matte Black Jeep Wrangler with oversized tires.

A description of Spence was released as follows: she is a Black women with black hair and brown eyes, she stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black sweater and shorts.

