(WSVN) - It looks like the phrase “computer chip” will soon have a new meaning at Chipotle.

The company announced that it will be testing an autonomous kitchen that can make its own tortilla chips.

Officials with the company said the mechanical assistant, named Chippy, will allow human employees to focus on other food-related jobs.

“We are always exploring opportunities to enhance our employee and guest experience. Our goal is to drive efficiencies through collaborative robotics that will enable Chipotle’s crew members to focus on other tasks in the restaurant,” said Chipotle’s Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner.

The robot is being tested at the company’s innovation hub in California and will make its debut in Southern California later this year.

The company is leveraging its stage-gate process to listen, test and learn from crew and guest feedback before deciding on a national implementation strategy.

“When Chipotle challenged us to see if our technology could meet the brand’s high standards for culinary quality, we couldn’t wait to flex our engineering and design muscles,” said Mike Bell, CEO of Miso Robotics. “This partnership will allow us to move into new territory to help improve back-of-house functions and assist team members with their day-to-day responsibilities.”

Chipotle has nearly 3,000 restaurants in the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany.

