(WSVN) - The CDC has released new guidelines for the cruise industry.

Cruise ships must now declare one of three tiers per excursion.

The first: 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated and boosted.

The second: 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

The third: Less than 95% of passengers and crew are fully vaccinated.

Quarantine and isolation rules will then vary depending on the ship’s vaccination status.

