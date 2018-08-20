Caught in the Crossfire: Florida City mother struggling to move out after children shot in drive-by

(WSVN) - It has been three months since two children were shot while playing outside their South Florida home. 7’s Brian Entin speaks to the young victims “Caught in the Crossfire.”

Eric Wright: “I can’t handle no ‘boom, boom, boom, boom.'”

Treasure Clark: “It burn. It sting.”

One minute, five-year old Eric Wright and his sister, nine-year-old Treasure Clark, were playing in the yard of their Florida City home.

The next … shots rang out.

Eric Wright: They were shooting, then they just shot me in the chest.”

Eric dropped to the ground as Treasure made a run for it.

Treasure Clark: When I ran inside and I had got shot, and then I ran back outside to get my brother and I came back inside.”

Both children were shot in the chest during what police are calling a drive-by shooting.

Treasure Clark: “It started burning and, when I touched it, I felt blood.”

Eric Wright: “My mommy got me and came in the room, and all the blood was running out on me.”

Their mother, Katilia Bell, picked up her bleeding children and drove them to the hospital.

Katilia Bell: “I’m a mother. My instinct is to get your kids to get help. I couldn’t call 911 and wait on no ambulance ’cause my kids, where they were shot at, I’m scared. I’m looking at the bullet holes.”

They spent weeks in the hospital, and physically they’ll make a full recovery.

But Katilia says the scars will last a lifetime.

Katilia Bell: “He’s so traumatized that any sound he hears — it could be a hard knock on the door — he thinks it’s somebody coming.”

The family still lives in the same house. The kids have to play in the same yard, and Katilia sleeps on a mattress still stained with her kids’ blood.

But there is little rest for this mother of four who is also raising her niece and nephew after their mom died earlier this year.

While some new toys are a good distraction for the kids, she worries about the future. Even with insurance, medical bills are piling up.

Katilia Bell: “I can’t cut it right now. It’s six kids, and my income is real low.”

Also frustrating for the family, no one has been arrested.

Florida City police said there were three shootings that day. Treasure and Eric were the only ones hurt.

Katilia says people know who did it, but won’t tell her. Some have even told her the shooter is sorry.

Katilia Bell: “You out there telling everybody else you’re sorry, you didn’t see the kids in the yard. Come say it to them.”

Treasure wants more than an apology.

Treasure Clark: “I would keep them in jail for life.”

Katilia says she’s working hard and saving every little bit she can to get all six of the kids out of this neighborhood and into a better life.

Katilia set up a GoFundMe account to help offset the costs. She’s asking for $5,000 to the move her family.

If you would like to donate, click here.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

