Burglars fire on neighbor trying to stop them from robbing Miami Police Officer’s car

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Burglars shot at a neighbor who caught them breaking into a Miami Police Officer’s car.

The confrontation happened at around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at Northwest 140th Street and Fifth Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The crooks shattered the window of the car, but there was film that blocked part of their entry into the vehicle. They pulled back the film and took a flashlight.

A neighbor two doors down from the officer came home and spooked the burglars away.

The subjects opened fire towards the neighbor while fleeing on foot, and several bullets hit his SUV. The neighbor was not hit.

The suspects dropped the flashlight while fleeing, and police found it in another neighbor’s yard.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.