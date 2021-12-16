OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office needs help in locating a missing woman from Oakland Park.

Thirty-six-year-old Anna Smith was last seen Nov. 7 near Northeast First Avenue and 38th Street in Oakland Park.

Smith stands around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Detectives said Smith was last seen wearing a multi-colored dress and a black jacket. Her family said she requires regular medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Elaine Seedig at 954-321-4553 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.

