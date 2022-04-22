POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - BSO Missing Persons Unit is asking the public to help locate a 28-year-old man who went missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Andrew Grahm Osborne was last seen on Thursday at around 6:40 p.m in the area of 3773 N. Federal Highway.

A description of Osborne was released as follows: he stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. Osborne has dyed green hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing dark clothes.

His family said that he has health issues that require medication.

Anyone with information on Osborne’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.