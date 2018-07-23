Brother of federal agent accused of stealing $100K from VA arrested at MIA

(WSVN) - The brother of a federal agent accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Veteran’s Affairs Department is now also facing trouble for his alleged involvement in the theft. 7’s Brian Entin investigates.

U.S. Marshals agents boarded an Iberia Airlines flight at Miami International Airport, Sunday afternoon, and placed 29-year-old Daniel Barros under arrest.

Officials said Barros conspired with his brother Adolfo Barros to steal nearly $100,000 from the VA.

Sources close to the investigation said Daniel Barros had returned to Miami from the World Cup in Russia.

Sunday’s arrest was not his first run-in with the law.

In 2011, he was also arrested for impersonating a police officer and pulling a woman over in a BMW equipped with lights and sirens.

Brian Entin: “Mr. Barros, is there anything you want to say to the veterans who say they needed that money?”

Adolfo Barros: “No, I don’t. Talk to my attorney.”

As 7News previously reported, Adolfo Barros was in the Marines and is a former VA police officer, until his arrest last month.

He worked as a Health and Human Services special agent investigating fraud.

Prosecutors said he and his brother were the ones stealing money, however.

According to their indictment, Adolfo submitted “false and fraudulent documents to the VA,” claiming he had “a serious injury in the line of duty.”

Also in the indictment, Adolfo signed his brother up to be his paid caregiver and for two years, they collected a monthly check through the VA’s Caregiver Support program.

Brian Entin: “The feds say you claimed you were injured, but you weren’t and that you scammed the system.”

Adolfo Barros: “No comment.”

The Barros brothers now face up to 20 years in prison on charges of stealing from the VA.

