HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue responded to a collision involving a Brightline train and a grey sedan in Hallandale Beach.

The incident occurred at Southwest 11th Street and the railroad tracks near the Miami-Dade/Broward County line, Monday, at around 3 p.m.

The northbound train stopped on the tracks north of the crash scene but has since continued on its route.

7Skyforce hovered above the crash where the driver could be seen being transported to the hospital under a trauma alert.

The grey sedan was completely destroyed with front and rear damage and remained on the railroad tracks on Dixie Highway just south of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, as of 4 p.m.

Hallandale Beach Police officers and City of Aventura officers have surrounded the area.

At this time, Dixie Highway seems to have traffic flowing in both directions.

The condition of the driver remains unknown, at this time.

As to how and why she was on the tracks remains unknown at this time.

