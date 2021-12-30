AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Brightline train collided with a vehicle in Aventura.

The crash happened along West Dixie Highway near 214th Terrace, at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

The vehicle involved could be seen mangled on the side of the street.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the vehicle stopped on the train tracks before being hit by the train.

Brightline officials said the crash was “a direct result of an individual driving around the gates, which were down, flashing and bells ringing, signaling an approaching train.”

No injuries were reported on board the train, according to Brightline officials.

It remains unclear what condition the driver of the vehicle is in.

Investigators shut down 214th Terrace as they worked the scene. It has since been reopened.

“It’s amazing how it ended up over there. It must have been some force because the train you can see is down the tracks a little bit, and the car is here, closer towards the lights,” said Steve Samansky, a driver in the area. “It just must have been unbearable.”

“It was hard to see,” said Caesar Tavares who lives nearby. “I knew right away the train hit somebody because it was real loud. The car was rolling. Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Then all of a sudden it stopped.”

Tavares said, sadly, people do this all the time, but this is the first time he’s seen it cause this kind of destruction.

“The train comes here every 15 minutes and people are always stopping on the tracks. I knew it was bound to happen.”

Neighbors said they hope this doesn’t happen again.

“You know, all you gotta do is wait a few seconds. These trains usually pass by fast,” one man said.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.