MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man seriously injured during a house fire received a special visit just before Christmas.

Six-year-old T.J. Mack has had a tough year. Back in April, he and his mother were rescued from their home after it caught on fire. His mother would not survive her injuries, and it’s been a long road for T.J. as he’s undergone multiple surgeries and continues his physical therapy.

As he gets set for his first Christmas since the horrible tragedy, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus paid a visit to the young man Monday to try and lift his spirits. “This is for you being brave, for you being kind, and showing everybody including the firefighters that hard times don’t last,” said Santa.

T.J.’s grandma currently looks after him and the firefighters who rescued him wanted to make sure they both had everything they needed for the holidays. “I just rallied the troops with just a few texts to some local stations [saying] ‘Hey guys. Does anyone want to jump in and help out?’ and the response was just monumental,” said Miami Fire Rescue Captain Nicholas Wohl.

The monumental support was on display Monday morning in the form of a number of gifts to T.J., including a new gaming system and an outdoor basketball hoop.

T.J.’s grandmother also received gift certificates from the first responders. “It left a lot of burden for me trying to give him a perfect Christmas,” said Angel Lankford.

The gifts did not stop there. T.J. was allowed to sit inside one of the fire engines and over the weekend, first responders helped renovate his room.

After the outpouring of love and support, T.J. had just one message: “Thank you.”

If you are a local organization that would like to help, you can reach out to the Miami Firefighters Benevolent Association.

