Border collie attacked by ‘wolf-hybrid’ dies

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A killer encounter with a wolf-hybrid in Miami Beach has claimed the life of a beloved pet.

A 3-year-old border collie, named Sasha, was attacked by what police revealed was a wolf-hybrid. She was recovering for several days, but she died Tuesday morning from her injuries.

The attack happened last Sunday in the 1500 block of 71st Street. One other dog, a 1-year-old pug named Gus, was also attacked, but he is now back home recovering.

The hybrid animal has since been moved out of state.

