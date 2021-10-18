HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of law enforcement officials were on hand as the body of a fallen Hollywood Police officer was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office, Monday afternoon.

Twenty-eight-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino was somehow shot Sunday night near the Emerald Hills Country Club. Several officers rendered aid. However, Chirino was pronounced dead a short time later at Memorial Regional Hospital.

Details as to what exactly happened have not yet been released but 18-year-old Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Chirino.

Family and colleagues lined the exit of the hospital as Chirino’s body was taken to the ME’s Office for further investigation. One gentleman could be seen embracing a framed photo of Chirino.

Law enforcement officers could be seen standing in prayer at the scene Monday morning before cleaning the area believed to be where Chirino was shot.

People, many of whom did not know Chirino, also arrived at the scene to leave flowers and pay their respects. “I came out here, we gave flowers to put here,” said former NYPD officer Richard Didonato. “[During] my time with NYPD, I lost a couple of friends myself, and I know what it’s like, and it’s just a tragedy.”

Banegas will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

