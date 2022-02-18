MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans looking to take part in the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will get to enjoy all the racing action from a cabana on the beach.

The race will be still held at Hard Rock Stadium but part of the fan engagement will include a Hard Rock Beach Club, giving guests a uniquely South Florida experience.

The unique feature will include a nearly 24,000 square-foot beach, resort-style pools and two levels of luxury cabanas plus special musical performances.

“The Hard Rock Beach Club will be a unique experience on the MIA campus, featuring International musical artists, and a high-energy Miami vibe with beach cabanas and resort-style pools,” said Jeremy Walls, Senior VP and Chief Revenue Officer of Hard Rock Stadium & Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will be held May 6-8.

