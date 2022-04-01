ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s a dream come true for a young boy dealing with a serious heart condition: helping Batman fight crime in Orlando.

Six-year-old Masai Wheeler, better known as Batkid, saved the day after the Joker kidnapped the Orlando Magic’s mascot Stuff the Magic Dragon. Wheeler stopped the villain with the help of Batman and the Batmobile.

“I’m a big kid”, said Wheeler.

Wheeler’s dad, Lance, said it’s like a dream come true and that his son is a miracle.

“I wanna cry but I’m holding back,” said Lance.

Masai, who just celebrated his 6th birthday, was born with a heart condition with a 50/50 chance to live.

To make Wheeler’s dream become a reality, Give Kids the World and the Axel and Camaraderie Foundation teamed up with multiple law enforcement agencies.

“He’s a normal kid in our eyes,” said Lance “Hopefully in life he doesn’t have to experience no more surgeries.”

The Pennsylvania family was brought down by the Make A Wish Foundation to enjoy the Orlando theme parks. Receiving gifts at the Amway Center was an added bonus.

“Really, really happy,” said, Masai.

Masai also received a badge of honor from law enforcement officials.

