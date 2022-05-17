MIAMI (WSVN) - You may be seeing some driverless vehicles riding the streets of Miami.

On Tuesday, autonomous vehicle technology company Argo AI announced the start of driverless testing in Miami and Austin.

Argo is the first AV company to go driverless in two major American cities.

“From day one, we set out to tackle the hardest miles to drive — in multiple cities — because that’s where the density of customer demand is, and where our autonomy platform is developing the intelligence required to scale it into a sustainable business,” said Bryan Salesky, Founder and CEO of Argo AI.

The company, which partners with Ford, Volkswagen, Lyft and Walmart said the tests will be done during daytime business hours, side-by-side with heavy traffic, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Argo test fleet is currently made up of the Ford Escape Hybrid and VW’s all-electric ID. Buzz.

The company is also actively testing in Palo Alto, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C. and Hamburg, Germany.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.