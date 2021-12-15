(WSVN) - Apple closed three retail stores due to a rise in employee COVID-19 cases and exposures, including one store in Miami.

According to Bloomberg, the three stores are in Brickell City Centre, Annapolis, Maryland; and downtown Ottawa.

Apple’s website currently has their Brickell City Centre store closed until Friday, December 17.

“We regularly monitor conditions and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees,” Apple said in a statement. “We remain committed to a comprehensive approach for our teams that combines regular testing with daily health checks, employee and customer masking, deep cleaning and paid sick leave.”

The company said that all employees will take Covid-19 tests prior to the stores reopening and that it’s staying in touch with the affected workers.

On Tuesday, Apple reinstated its mask mandate and began requiring anyone inside its US retail stores to wear a mask as concerns mount over rising Covid-19 cases and the spread of the Omicron variant.

