(WSVN) - AAA is working to keep impaired drivers off the streets this Independence Day weekend.

To do so, the company has activated it ‘Tow to Go’ program which provides safe transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program is free for all AAA members and non-members and officially goes into effect from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“The weekend will be filled with fireworks and other festivities, but please don’t bring the party on the road with you,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The roads will already be extremely crowded this weekend, and adding alcohol just raises the risk of a deadly crash. As you lock-in your party plans, be sure to also setup a safe ride. If those plans fall through, call Tow to Go and AAA can give you a lift.”

Though the service is free, AAA recommends using their program as a last resort.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes every day.

Tow to Go guidelines:

Provided from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

To access the program, just call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during several weather conditions.

