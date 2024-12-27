(WSVN) - Two local bus drivers are getting praise for going above and beyond their duties, spreading joy in the process, and their good deeds were caught on camera. Heather Walker shines tonight’s 7Spotlight on both of these men.

It was a small gesture that took only a few minutes. Making a big impact.

Witness: “Y’all see this bus driver helping that man cross the street? That’s what’s up.”

This video was captured in Miami-Dade.

And these photos were snapped in Broward County.

Two different drivers doing the same good deed: helping a blind man cross the street.

Jeffery Heredia, Miami-Dade County bus driver: “I didn’t think much of it at the time, but as the days and the weeks went on, it became like a big thing.”

Jean Marcelin, Broward County bus driver: “It’s like a normal thing for me.”

Jeffery Heredia and Jean Marcelin are humble. They tell us they were just doing what was right — helping someone in need.

Jean Marcelin: “He was in the street waving his cane, and right then I knew that he shouldn’t be in the street like this.”

The blind man he spotted was on Pines Boulevard in Hollywood. A busy stretch that spans about eight lanes going north and south.

Jean Marcelin: “I asked him where he was going; he told me he was going to Century Village. Century Village is the opposite way, and he was on the wrong side of the street. I was like, ‘Buddy, you got to get on the opposite side of the street to get to Century Village.’ And then he looked at me, he was like, ‘Can you help me get across the street?'”

Jean said yes, but first he had to tell his bus full of passengers.

Jean Marcelin: “‘Hey, I need y’all to be patient with me. I got to walk a customer across the street. I’ll be right back,’ and everybody was understanding.”

Including the drivers on the road.

Jean Marcelin: “I had him holding my arm, and we just slowly walked across the street. All the cars, they were helping us out.”

Jeffery spotted a blind man in trouble on 12th Avenue in Miami. He was trying to navigate two lanes of heavy traffic.

Jeffery Heredia: “He told me how he catches the bus and how he normally crosses the street by himself, but today happened to be the day that he needed help, and I was lucky enough to be there when he needed it. I just happened to be at the right place at the right time.”

He let his passengers know and got the man to his destination safely.

Jeffery Heredia: “A lot of people drive like they are in a rush, so thank God that I was there to help them, because who knows what could have happened that day? Someone could have been on their phone; we see it all the time.”

It is selfless acts like these that are becoming rarer. Which is why these witnesses started recording.

Jean Marcelin: “She actually told me she would have recorded the whole thing, but she was just amazed by what she was seeing, and she just couldn’t pick her camera up.”

Thankfully, both these bystanders thought they should capture the good deed and share it with others.

Jean Marcelin: “We can’t dismiss the power of love. When you can learn to love everybody and everything unconditionally, without expecting anything in return, your life will take a huge change.”

Jeffery Heredia: “You know, it was a big thing, so people can see that there are still good things going on in this world.”

And you never know who will be watching.

Heather Walker, 7News.

