The man in the hat is TikTok star Victor Oliveira from Boston. In the hoodie, is Chuck Johnson. A 12-year-old from Fort Lauderdale.

The two met last month, when Chuck was selling candy on the side of the road.

Victor Oliveira: “I said, ‘Hey, Chuck. What are you selling candy for?’ And he said he was trying to get shoes for school. So that right there just it hit my heart.”

Victor Oliveira is known as the Good Boss on TikTok.

He has millions of followers and became famous for his videos helping homeless people get sober and off the street. But he says something about this teen caught his attention.

Victor Oliveira: “He’s not doing what most kids out there are doing, what I did myself. I made some stupid, you know, mistakes.”

Victor says he has been off drugs and alcohol for 12 years and now focuses on helping others. He took Chuck shopping for the shoes he wanted.

Victor is able to do shopping trips like this thanks to donations from his followers.

Heather Walker: “What were you thinking?”

Chuck Johnson/viral TikTok teen: “In my head, I was like, ‘He didn’t have to do all this for me.’ I was just selling a candy trying to help my mom out, and trying to buy some shoes.”

Chuck has seven brothers and sisters. He uses money from his candy sales to pay their expenses.

Even during his shopping spree, he was thinking of others.

Chuck Johnson: “Mom, you don’t need nothing from Walmart?”

Chuck’s Mom: “Well, not really, because he’s helping you.”

Victor Oliveira: “What is it that you need? You need some bread?”

Chuck’s mom: “Yes.”

Victor Oliveira: “OK, what kind of bread?”

Chuck’s mom: “Just any kind.”

Victor Oliveira: “Just any kind? OK, what else?”

Chuck’s mom: “That’s it, because you’re doing enough for my son.”

Victor Oliveira: “Are you sure? I’ll get you something else. Tell me what you need. Hot dogs?”

Chuck’s mom: “Yes.”

Victor Oliveira: “OK, some bread and hot dogs.”

Heather Walker: “You’re a very giving person, aren’t you? What makes you so giving?”

Chuck Johnson: “Because when, you give a lot of stuff away, it’s going to come back to you.”

And in fact, Chuck says he was trying to help some homeless people right before he met Victor.

Chuck Johnson: “I gave two people food and gave them $10 and then it came back to me.”

Victor and Chuck share this spirit of giving. But they don’t get to see each other often, so we helped arrange a surprise visit.

Heather Walker: “When are you going to see him again?”

Chuck Johnson: “I don’t know.

Victor Oliveira: “What’s up, Chuck?”

Chuck Johnson: “What’s up?”

Millions of people have liked the TikTok videos of Chuck and Victor.

Victor Oliveira: “You said that was the best day of your life?”

Chuck Johnson: “Yeah.”

Victor Oliveira : “What about now?”

Chuck Johnson: “This is the best, best best.”

Even better, a friendship that has gone viral for all the right reasons.

