(WSVN) - A Marine from Miami-Dade has been awarded a prestigious honor at her military base. 7’s Heather Walker shines the Spotlight on her service.

Meet Marine Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio.

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “I am an ammunition technician with Second Combat Readiness Regiment.”

That’s her official rank and job title. This is the more informal way she’s described.

Marjorie Perez, mother: “She is, she is a badass. Yes, I would definitely define her as that.”

And her mother isn’t the only one who calls this 20-year-old a badass.

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “So, everyone in my family calls me that. I am the first one to enlist at all in my family, so seeing my accomplishments, that’s the word that they use.”

Cpl. Ossorio’s latest accomplishment is a big one.

Award ceremony: “Marine to be awarded. Center, march!”

Last month, at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, she was named II Marine Expeditionary Force Marine of the Year in her unit. More than 12,000 Marines were eligible for the honor.

Award ceremony: “Cpl. Ossorio’s initiative, perseverance and steadfast commitment to duty reflected credit upon herself and upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the United States Naval Service.”

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “I felt proud, because of all the hard work I put in. I realize that I made my superiors very proud.”

And, as you can imagine, so was her mom.

Marjorie Perez: “She puts 150% in everything that she does. She loves the Marine Corps.”

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “I knew I wanted that physical high standard that the Marine Corps holds.”

The corporal told us she wakes up most days around 3:30 a.m. to hit the gym.

After that, she leads a team of Marines who manage the ammunition for training that involves live fire.

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “A lot of what you see on movies that go big and bang, and what everyone thinks the Marine Corps is about.”

Cpl. Ossorio’s passion for service started early in South Florida.

Marjorie Perez: “She had it in her since very little, that she wanted to follow law enforcement. She was in high school, she went to a memorial for veterans, and when she came back, she said, ‘I have made up my mind, and I want to go and serve my country.'”

Stephanie is a graduate of Coral Reef Senior High School. She was a Silver Knight nominee and a standout athlete in multiple sports.

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “I played softball, basketball, flag football and wrestling. Everyone knowing that, well, if I wasn’t at school, I was doing some sports event.”

She still plays softball and is trying to earn a spot on the All-Marine Softball Team.

As for what the future holds for this young Marine…

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “As of right now, I do want to stay in the Marine Corps. My plan and my goal is to become a commissioned officer.”

What she won’t be doing — is stopping.

Cpl. Stephanie Ossorio: “Keep going, keep going.”

Heather Walker, 7News.

