(WSVN) - It’s an egg-cellent TV commercial that’s been airing during the Easter season for decades, and this year, it featured a four-legged social media sensation from South Florida. Heather Walker has tonight’s 7Spotlight.

Jaime Arslan: “At this point, I would definitely say Louie is probably the most famous raccoon in America.”

Louie the Raccoon already has more than half a million Instagram followers — who like, comment and share his hilarious, viral videos.

Jaime Arslan: “I feel like Louie is larger than life. He is not your average raccoon.”

That’s an understatement, and now, Louie can add TV star to his raccoon résumé.

Jaime Arslan is Louie’s owner.

Jaime Arslan: “To be a part of the iconic Cadbury commercial is amazing. It’s a memory and experience that I’ll remember forever.”

The experience is one of the perks of being named the Cadbury Bunny. America voted last year, and Louie beat out 31 other animals from across the country.

Jaime Arslan: “Never in a million years would I have thought that Louie would have started off as this orphaned, sick baby raccoon. And now he’s in a national commercial.”

The commercial was shot in the dining room of the family’s Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Jaime Arslan: “Before we shot the commercial, I was getting him used to the Easter eggs and holding them.”

We first featured Louie and Jaime in the 7Spotlight last year.

Jaime, a former vet tech, took in Louie and later three other raccoons: Lucy, Leo and Lea.

None of them could have been safely released back into the wild, and they do require permits.

Heather Walker: You’re a mom to four raccoons.”

Jaime Arslan: “Yes, I am a raccoon mom. Full time.”

The raccoons live inside…

Jaime Arslan: “This is their playroom.”

…and outside.

They even have their own playground. And their dream has turned into Jaime’s mission to educate people about the challenges raccoons and other wildlife face in South Florida and beyond.

Jaime Arslan: “We’ve been able to help so many other raccoons across the United States just with Louie’s page alone.”

Awareness, and also money. Jaime donated the $7,000 Louie won to Samadhi Wildlife.

The Central Florida-based sanctuary used it to lease a new, larger property for the sick and injured animals they rescue.

Dawn Barbone: “Louie and Jaime are the dynamic duo, and what they have done for Samadhi Wildlife alone is just absolutely incredible.”

Dawn Barbone, the sanctuary’s founder, said more than 90% of the animals they rehab are released back into the wild, but the few who can’t — like this raccoon with a neurological issue — help to educate humans.

Dawn Barbone: “Her name is Juh Juh. So she can’t actually walk, so she scoots around in her wheelchair, and she is very, very happy.”

Jaime Arslan: “A lot of people always tell me that Louie has opened their eyes up to wildlife.”

As for Louie, who turns 4 later this month, being in the television limelight didn’t exactly impress him.

Jaime Arslan: “I showed it to Louie and, honestly, he could really care less. But I get it, he’s a raccoon.”

Heather Walker 7News.

