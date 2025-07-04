(WSVN) - A South Florida teen is showcasing his musical talent. His passion for performing is a “legacy” passed down by his father. Heather Walker shines the 7Spotlight on their story.

Like father, like son. When you watch Larry and Lakar Davis play piano together and jam in their backyard studio, one thing is clear: They’re a dynamic musical duo.

Lakar Davis: “He was my first mentor, and we can just connect anytime we want.”

Larry Davis: “We don’t even have to speak, like, he can play, I can play. It’s a bond that we have that, I think that nobody understands outside of me and him.”

You might not know Larry’s name, but you’ll definitely know his music. Back in the 1970s, Larry played trumpet for the Village People.

Larry Davis: “People still remember them. They come up to me, and they won’t even sing the ‘YMCA,’ they’ll sing my part, and I’m like, ‘How do you know my part out of that song?’ So, it makes me feel kind of good that I was part of the music.”

Lakar Davis: “Every, like, banquet or, like, a dance that I go to, the ‘YMCA’ always just randomly plays, and then everyone turns their heads towards me and my dad, and I always think that’s great.”

Larry went on to tour with some big names like Prince and Rick James. He still performs to this day, and now his son Lakar is starting to chart his own course in the music world.

Lakar Davis: “It’s very, like, full body work.”

The 17-year-old just completed his first season drumming with Legacy Production Company, a nonprofit for young musicians.

They practice at Mater Lakes Academy in Northwest Miami-Dade, and compete against teams in Florida and across the country.

Lakar Davis: “Every year, they come up with a theme and a story behind it, and we have to learn how to use our body and the melody to portray that story to the audience.”

Legacy’s founder and president, Jacques Bernard, was a band member at Hialeah Senior High School.

Jacques Bernard: “I went to school to go to band. That was my day.”

The 38-year-old started Legacy shortly after his father’s death to honor his love of music.

Jacques Bernard: “You would always know when my dad would come home, because you would hear his car pull up, and all you hear is music.”

The organization started with 13 members in 2021 and currently has 76 people. Most are ages 14 to 21.

All had to go through an audition process to get in. The group has music arrangers and a production designer.

Jacques Bernard: “You have Broadway theatrics, you have the musicality of a concert group, and you have the demand of a marching band or a drum corps. And that’s all being built into one.”

Lakar will soon be marching on. He’s attending Florida International University in the fall, where he is auditioning to be part of the band’s drumline, and he plans to come back for another season with Legacy.

Lakar Davis: “And, since me and my dad have a legacy, it’s great to also see that they have a legacy that’s carrying on from four years ago, and then I get to be part of that.”

Larry Davis: “We’re watching the second generation come in under us. It’s great.”

A legacy built on passion and talent, that is surely music to this father’s ears.

