(WSVN) - Many elderly people say they have trouble navigating technology, but some seniors are getting help from South Florida high school students helping to bridge the digital divide. Karen Hensel shines the 7 Spotlight.

On a Sunday afternoon, inside a senior living community in Parkland, a few residents played Rummikub and poker.

Elderly man: “Ooh. Somebody’s going to have a full house.”

But the tables soon turned to a more tech-minded mission centered around teaching and learning.

Noah Smith, CLEO: “You go to Library, then you go to Albums again.”

And although here together, those in this room are generations apart.

Noah Smith: “I think it’s just great to build relationships with these residents.”

High school sophomores Noah Smith and Jack Rostock recently started the first Southeast Florida chapter of CLEO, which stands for Computer Literacy Education Outreach.”

Saint Andrew’s School student: “You can go to the top and you hit File. You save it.”

The students, from Saint Andrew’s School in Boca Raton, are volunteering their time here to answer questions about computers and cellphones.

Jack Rostock, CLEO: “‘How do I delete this photo? How do I delete this email?’ And it’s stuff we do every day. So, you know, we can teach them like shortcuts to really help them.”

Josette Zinglo, resident: “Today we we discussed my albums, how to make albums, and separate all my pictures that I’ve been accumulating for about 15 years.”

Four years ago, Lisa Green was hit by a car and suffered a brain injury.

Lisa Green, resident: “I need to know how to make columns for things.”

The 64-year-old said she used to be great with technology but now has difficulty with her memory.

Delaney, a high school junior, worked with Lisa one-on-one.

Lisa Green: “It’s wonderful, wonderful thing to have. We were always scared to come and say, ‘How do you do this, how you do that?’ And she had an answer for everything.”

Delaney Beighley,student: “My grandparents struggle with technology, so I just thought it’d be nice to help them like how I help my grandparents.”

Emma Smith, student: “OK, so look, you’re going to have to enter your password again.”

Sixteen-year-old Emma helped 93-year-old Mel with his Apple Watch.

Mel Niser, resident: “So if I want the weather, I can just press this?”

Emma smith: “Yes, you can just press the weather, and it’ll tell you.”

Mel Niser: “It’s wonderful, because most seniors don’t ask for help.”

Mel even had time to ask Emma about TikTok but says he’s not interested in being a social media influencer.

Mel Niser: “I don’t have the time.”

Emma Smith: “I didn’t think he was going to have TikTok.”

At its core, this is not simply teen tech support. It’s about making human connections.

Emma Smith: “He told me all about his two grandsons and his daughter-in-law that he loves as a daughter. And it’s nice. It was nice to see his face light up like that.”

Noah Smith: “Last time, this resident was able to FaceTime her daughter that she actually hasn’t seen in person for years. So this interaction with her daughter, she started crying. It was a really emotional moment for her.”

Marjorie Kestenbaum, resident: “Absolutely fabulous, wonderful. I love young people.”

Both seniors and students hope to see this initiative grow.

Josette Zinglo: “It would be great, because there’s more of us, a lot of us out there.”

The student-led organization, which was started in Fort Myers in 2021, has about a dozen chapters across the country. And they are looking to grow, so if you’re in high school and interested in getting involved, click here.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.