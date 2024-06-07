(WSVN) - Farm workers labor in the hot sun. It’s hard, grueling work, but a South Florida program is stepping in to make sure their hard work reaps a big reward. 7’s Karen Hensel shows us how in today’s 7 Spotlight.

Packing up produce is how Manuel Rodriguez makes his living.

Manuel Rodriguez, produce packer (translation of): “That’s what I am really proud of. I work hard, but I can achieve my dreams.”

He works at Fru-Veg Marketing in Doral to help support his family in Cuba.

Manuel Rodriguez (translation of): “My dream is to buy computer sets for my granddaughters in Cuba so they can continue their studies.”

At first, it seemed like an impossible dream. Until he got help from a group called THX! Dreams.

Martin Casanova, co-founder of THX!: “THX! is a brand and a program where we connect shoppers and consumers with farm workers. Each farm worker has a dream that is related with a need that they have. While buying the product, they are helping them to achieve their dream.”

Farm workers who pick or package fruits and vegetables get their pictures and a QR code put on the container. Shoppers can scan that code to learn more about the worker they are helping out.

THX! partners with growers and distributors, so a portion of the sale goes to the worker who is featured.

Manuel came face to face with a shopper who bought the kiwi he packaged.

This sale, along with many others, helped him buy the computers for his granddaughters.

Manuel Rodriguez (translation of): “I felt honored, very honored. They would have better education in Cuba and the opportunity to be someone professional.”

THX! Dreams is a helping hand for the people who bring food from the ground to the grocery store.

Martin Casanova: “It’s not only selling a product, it’s also giving an experience and giving the chance to make a difference in a very simple way.”

The farm workers have various dreams.

Patricio in Chile wants an oven for his wife. Maria recently came to the United States and needs appliances for her home.

The founders of THX! Dreams say they want farm workers to know how much they are appreciated.

Martin Casanova: “The farm workers are the ones who work the hardest in our industry, and sometimes, unfortunately, they are the ones who get the less.”

And this is their way of saying thanks.

Karen Hensel, 7News.

