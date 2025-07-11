(WSVN) - A South Florida program is helping the families of hospitalized children by serving up a little comfort. Belkys Nerey heads to the kitchen in tonight’s 7Spotlight.

Eight-year-old Zane Robinson loves to sing.

Zane Robinson (singing): “You don’t have to change a thing, the world could change its heart.”

It helps her cope with long days at the hospital.

Lafayne Robinson: “She’s getting treated at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.”

When Zane was diagnosed with leukemia, she and her mother, Lafayne, flew from Jamaica to South Florida for treatment.

They were staying with a friend in Tamarac and spending a fortune on rides to and from the hospital every day. They didn’t have much money left over for food.

Lafayne Robinson: “Sometimes we don’t know where the next meal is coming from.”

They were offered a free room at the Ronald McDonald House [Charities of South Florida] near the University of Miami Hospital.

Soraya Rivera-Moya: “And just we provide peace of mind to those parents, so they don’t have to worry about anything else and just focus on their child.”

They also don’t have to worry about finding a hot meal, thanks to the Meals from the Heart program.

The program allows people and groups across South Florida to provide a meal for the families living at the Ronald McDonald House.

Soraya Rivera-Moya: “So it’s one of our most popular programs, because you’re able to see the result of your effort, of your time and your talent.”

The Meals from the Heart program is made possible solely by volunteers, if you can believe it. It’s really easy. The volunteers reserve the day that they want to come, either a lunch or a dinner, and they can make their meals here in the Ronald McDonald House kitchen, or they can bring in catered food and help serve it. So, if you wanna participate in this program, it could not be any easier.

Thekle Charles: “The volunteers are amazing, amazing. They are so welcoming, they treat you with a lot of love.”

Thekle Charles and her daughter, Janelle, are from Antigua. They’ve been coming to Ronald McDonald House ever since Janelle was diagnosed with bone cancer eight years ago.

Now she’s cancer-free, but she needs treatment to regrow the bone in her leg, and it’s very expensive.

Thekle Charles: “Some parents can’t afford anything else but the hospital bill. Sometimes not even that.”

Thekle and Janelle are thankful for the volunteers who cook up something special for them every day.

Belkys Nerey: “So how’s the food?”

Thekle: “The food is great, great! Look, I ate something today, oh my! Amazing, you know>”

For Zane and her mom, they know a homecooked meal is always waiting for them.

Zane Robinson: “It’s really generous of them, very kind.”

That gives Zane yet another reason to sing.

Zane Robinson (singing): “No scars to your beautiful, we’re stars and we’re beautiful.”

And the Meals from the Heart program is a beautiful way for anyone to help serve up a little comfort for families facing tough times.

Belkys Nerey, 7News.

FOR MORE INFO:

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida

1145 NW 14th Terrace

Miami, FL 33136

Website

Meals from the Heart Program

Website

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

