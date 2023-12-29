(WSVN) - A South Florida organization is serving up sweet learning experiences to a special group of young adults, one scoop at a time. Karen Hensel has today’s 7 Spotlight.

At this ice cream party in Delray Beach, every scoop served is helping these young adults learn valuable life skills.

Evan Land, Delicious Spoonfuls: “We’re going to be serving ice cream. Kosher ice cream!”

Evan Land and his friends Adir and Sam are serving ice cream — and learning at the same time.

They are working with a nonprofit called Delicious Spoonfuls, a group dedicated to teaching work skills to young adults with developmental disabilities.

And they do it by running an ice cream business.

Robert Gottesman, founder, Delicious Spoonfuls: “So we wanted to create functional ability in people with disabilities. So what we did is we decided to create a mobile ice cream cart business.”

Robert Gottesman and his wife Helen had a very special reason for creating Delicious Spoonfuls two years ago.

Robert Gottesman: “We were inspired by our son with Down’s syndrome. We’re employing people with disabilities, we’re employing people with autism, Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy, Tourette’s syndrome, a variety of disabilities.”

Each worker receives special training in food safety, which they are able to put into action at different events across South Florida.

Barbara Stark, CEO, Milagro Center: “Groups love to come in here, because they’re greeted so warmly, and our kids are so enthusiastic.”

The team was excited to serve kids at the Milagro Center. The center provides children from underserved neighborhoods with after-school and extracurricular programs. Today they are learning about the people behind the buckets of ice cream.

Barbara Stark: “Whenever we bring a new group in here, the kids are excited because they know it’s something new, and it’s something different, and they’re open.”

It’s also a learning experience for Evan and his fellow workers.

Helen Gottesman, Delicious Spoonfuls: “I know Adir and Evan have done this for us before, but to Sam, it’s totally new.”

Each event is a new opportunity to learn how to work together as a team and interact with customers.

Helen Gottesman: “And that actually gets people ready for working in other kitchen areas, in their own home or in another job if they choose to.”

Robert Gottesman: “This is a fun business. It’s not just about making money; it’s having a good time.”

After all the kids are served, Evan and his team scoop up a few bowls for themselves.

Evan Land: “It’s good!”

And they’re happy their hard work creates a sweet treat everyone can enjoy.

Karen Hensel, 7 News.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

deliciousspoonfuls.org

