Keeping pets with their owners during tough times, that’s the mission of one group here in South Florida. Heather Walker shows us how in this 7Spotlight.

Money is tight for so many people right now — and having a pet can be an extra burden.

Denise Payne: “He loves people.”

Denise has cerebral palsy and said her dog, Oscar, is the best medicine.

She rescued him after Hurricane Irma.

Denise Payne: “He’s loved us ever since. He’s got quite the personality.”

He’s loving and sweet. But after surviving the hurricane, he almost died when another dog attacked him.

Denise Payne: “He was nearly murdered, brutally mauled.”

He was alive, but in bad shape.

Denise Payne: “I couldn’t let him die. He was like, ‘Mommy, I love you. Mommy, save me,’ and that’s what I did, because how can you put a price tag on life?”

The cost for care was thousands of dollars, which Denise couldn’t afford. Luckily, she found out about a group called The Pet Project.

Sue Martino: “We don’t say no, we have to do what we have to do. My job is to make sure we make the money to do it.”

Sue Martino is the executive director of The Pet Project. A nonprofit that works to keep pets with their owners during tough times.

The groups cares for about 3,000 pets by supplying vet care and in-home assistance for people like Denise.

Heather Walker: “All of this food is given out for free?”

Sue Martino: “Yes. Our clients don’t pay one penny for this service.”

Along with providing food, volunteers will also walk dogs for people.

All of the services are free thanks to donations, grants and money raised from their thrift store, Hidden Treasures, in Wilton Manors.

Sue Martino: “It’s 100% volunteer. All the stuff in here is donated. We will do everything in the world that we can to keep pets in their homes to save the animal and to save the person.”

Denise said The Pet Project has done just that by keeping Oscar alive.

Denise Payne: “They made it happen.”

She is happy to have him back home with his sister.

Heather Walker, 7News.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Pet Project

2200 NW Ninth Avenue

Wilton Manors, FL 33311

Website

