(WSVN) - A South Florida man hopes his talents on the stage and in the kitchen are the perfect ingredients to help feed local kids. Heather Walker has this 7Spotlight.

Sean Ramrattan spends his days as a realtor, but when he’s not closing deals, he’s cooking up great food.

He’s also cooking up comedy.

Sean Ramrattan: “I just naturally make people laugh, life of the party.”

Sean is now combining his past career as a standup comedian with his chef skills to help feed hungry kids.

Sean Ramrattan: “In the long run, the smiles and the gratitude make all the difference.”

During the COVID pandemic, Sean realized many people would go days without a meal. He knew he had to help feed the needy.

Sean Ramrattan: “So it started where I would cook 50 meals and, really, was just to feed the less fortunate, the homeless.”

As the community started to hear about Sean’s efforts, he started getting calls from families with children who were struggling to put food on the table.

Sean Ramrattan: “We were getting messages like, ‘Hey, I know a lady with kids,’ ‘I know of a granddad with his four grandkids, and he’s struggling.’ I felt like I couldn’t disappoint these kids.”

For months, Sean and his friends would prepare meals in his kitchen and deliver them to families in Southwest Miami-Dade. But they were eventually forced to stop.

Sean Ramrattan: “We were told it’s, kind of, not legal to just cook food and give to people. We were stopped by the police.”

In order to keep going, Sean started a nonprofit called Givin’ 4 Livin.’ The purpose is the same: to provide meals for local families and children.

Sean Ramrattan: “It’s like, you’re not gonna get ham and cheese. You’re gonna get a ham and cheese with a blueberry jam. You’re gonna get a turkey sandwich with pesto, mayo and arugula. Like, I’m getting chills. It excites me to know that I’m making a difference.”

Sean is moving Givin’ 4 Livin’ from his home to a commercial kitchen. But that can be expensive, so he decided the best way to raise the money is to make people laugh.

He said it was an easy choice.

Sean Ramrattan: “For like five years, I did standup comedy.”

Starting in September, Sean and a team of local comedians will host a monthly show called the Miami Comedy Jam.

All proceeds will go toward meals for kids and families.

Sean hopes each show raises enough money to feed at least 100 kids every month. And, of course, each meal will be served with a side of laughter.

Heather Walker, 7News.

If you would like to donate to help Sean provide meals for children and families, you can donate to his GoFundMe here.

If you know of a person, place or group that you think we should highlight, email us at 7spotlight@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.