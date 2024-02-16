(WSVN) - It’s a popular snack, and the company that makes it is headquartered in Miami. 7’s Heather Walker puts this snack maker in today’s 7 Spotlight.

James Lindsay decided to combine his love for snacks and rap to create Rap Snacks.

From food fanatics to rappers, the snacks are a big hit, and James is thrilled his passion turned to profit.

Heather Walker: “It’s a very popular snack.”

James Lindsay: “Absolutely.”

Heather Walker: “And it didn’t start that way, though.”

James Lindsay: “Not at all. Not at all.”

James started Rap Snacks nearly 30 years ago.

James Lindsay: “I was, you know, really a young kid in the city of Philadelphia. I love snacking.”

Like most kid, he had his favorites, but for him, something was missing.

James Lindsay: “A lot of these brands were this regular potato chips. They were just brands that was kind of boring. And I had a love for snacking, but also love for the hip-hop music.”

He knew he could make a better chip that would appeal to young people like himself.

James Lindsay: “I found a company called Nibble with Gibble’s, and I called up, you know, asked to get in touch with the president at the time, and he was like a 65-year-old white man that knew nothing about rap music. He just told me, ‘Hey, Jim, I don’t know anything about rap music, but I love the idea.'”

Together, they created uniquely flavored chips.

James Lindsay: “I came up with Rap Snacks, and the rest is history.”

James had to raise $40,000 to make his first batch of 800 cases. He sold out in two hours.

James Lindsay: “I was thinking that, ‘I got something.'”

He started with two flavors and a cartoon on the bag.

Today, pictures of rap stars like Rick Ross, Lil Baby and Snoop Dogg, have replaced the cartoon, and the snacks are even featured in a rap song by the group Migos.

The company has gone global, with Rap Snacks being sold in Canada and Europe.

Here in the U.S., you can find them in grocery stores, convenience stores, even gas stations. And they now come in 45 flavors.

James Lindsay: “We put everything that gumbo has in a potato chip.”

Rap legend Master P is now involved in the business, which employees more than 100 people.

Master P: “People don’t realize that how tough it is as African Americans to be able to be in this businesses and in this lane.”

More than 90% of their workforce is Black.

Master P: “It’s all about being able to help so many different other people, but what’s going on with Rap Snacks now, from trucking, to opportunities, to salespeople, to marketing people, so it’s a blessing.”

A blessing that began with one man following his passion.

James Lindsay: “Find your passion. It may become something that becomes your occupation.”

And if you’re lucky, your occupation helps to change people’s lives.

Heather Walker, 7News.

