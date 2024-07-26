(WSVN) - Being a mom can be challenging, especially if your child needs medical care, but one local organization is helping out, one car ride at a time. Heather Walker has today’s 7 Spotlight.

This beautiful boy is the light of his mother’s life.

Dania Centenom new mom: “This is baby Jason.”

At two and a half months, Jason is happy and healthy. A big change from when he was born.

Dania Centeno: “They told me I got preeclampsia, so my blood pressure went high.”

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that can be fatal.

In order to save her and her son, Dania had to have an emergency cesarean section almost three months before her due date.

Jason was taken right to the neonatal intensive care unit.

Dania Centeno: “To be honest, it was excruciating. Once they just took him out of my arms, I just started crying, you know, just like any person would.”

After spending six weeks in the hospital, Jason is now home and thriving.

A local nonprofit is working to make sure he stays that way.

Dr. Catherine Toms, Director of Green Cars for Kids: “Green Cars for Kids provides free transportation for pregnant women and children to health care appointments. Lower preterm birth, low birth weight and even stillbirth is reduced when pregnant women get the care they need.”

Dr. Catherine Toms is the woman behind Green Cars for Kids.

The service launched in Broward County last year, helping women with high-risk pregnancies get to their doctors’ appointments.

Dr. Toms is expanding the service to Miami-Dade by partnering with The Women’s Hospital at Jackson Memorial.

Dr. Catherine Toms: “Transportation is a real barrier to health care access. Comprehensive prenatal care really reduces, not only maternal morbidity and mortality, but also, it improves health for the infant.”

Green Cars for Kids has given out nearly 3,000 free rides across South Florida since last year, helping thousands of moms and babies live healthier lives.

Michelande Ridore: Jackson Health System: “In a sense you would think, ‘OK, a free car ride,’ you think it’s not a huge service,’ right? Or maybe it’s not making a huge dent in this problem, but it is.”

Being a mom is hard work, and Dania wants other women to know there is help out there.

Dania Centeno: “This would help them 100%. It actually helps me focus on other things, like the baby.”

Because for pregnant women and new moms, this free ride is priceless.

Heather Walker, 7News.

